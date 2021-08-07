Mallards Set to Host Key Series with Woodchucks

Following a tight 11-9 win on the road in Fond Du Lac last night, the Madison Mallards (16-12) are back at home to face the Great Lakes West division leader in the Wisconsin Woodchucks (20-9).

The Ducks won a slugfest thanks in big part to a two-run double from Bryant Shellenbarger (Akron) and a two-run home run from Josh Caron (Nebraska) in the sixth to give the Mallards the lead.

The Dock Spiders then tied it up in the bottom of the sixth, but the Mallards took the lead in the eighth on a sac-fly from Tyler Dean (St. Edwards) and an RBI-single from Zach Smith (Harford CC). Jared Fong (Washington U - St. Louis) then came in to pick up his seventh save on the mound to close out the victory.

Coming into today, the Mallards sit 3.5 games back of the Woodchucks in the Great Lakes West standings and 1.5 games back of the Dock Spiders who are in second. There are eight days and nine games remaining for the Mallards in the regular season.

Starting on the mound tonight for the Mallards will be their ace in left-hander Justin Medlin (Arkansas State). Medlin will be making his fourth start and seventh appearance as he's currently 4-0 on the season with a 1.42 ERA.

For the Woodchucks it will be right-hander Cade Denton (Oral Roberts). Denton will be making his fourth start of the season and his sixth appearance as he currently holds a 4.58 ERA in 17.2 innings pitched.

Despite concerns about the weather, tonight's game is still currently scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.. We will provide updates on our social media pages as well as our website as needed.

This will be the first of a key two-game series, as tomorrow's series finale is set to be a day game starting at 1:05 p.m. Joey Kalafut (Edgewood) is the probable starter for the Mallards.

