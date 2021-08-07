Fond du Lac to Host Green Bay Saturday

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will look to bounce-back from Friday's loss to Madison when they welcome the Green Bay Booyah to Herr-Baker Field Saturday night.

Series Setup

Who - Green Bay Booyah (24-39, 11-7) vs. Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (40-24, 18-10)

Positions in second-half NWL Standings - #2 Fond du Lac (1.5 GB); #5 Green Bay (8.5 GB)

When - Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 6:35 p.m.

Where - Fond du Lac, WI (Herr-Baker Field)

Probable Starting Pitchers

RHP Carl Cano (GB) vs. LHP Austin Sachen (FDL)

Fond du Lac Overview

In just two games with the Dock Spiders, Nick Terrell has hit one home run and totaled two RBI

Sachen will make his tenth appearance of the summer Saturday, entering with 31 strikeouts in 34.2 innings pitched

Green Bay Overview

Cano, a recent high school graduate, as made three appearances this season for the Booyah, allowing nine earned runs in 12.0 innings pitched

Green Bay is fresh-off an extra-inning loss Friday, 9-8, to Wisconsin Rapids as the game-winning run was scored on a bases-loaded walk

