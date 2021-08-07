Mallards Score Two in Eighth, Beat Woodchucks 4-3

Following a big 11-9 win on the road in Fond Du Lac, the Madison Mallards (17-12) came back home to the Duck Pond to host the first-place Wisconsin Woodchucks (20-10) and came away with a 4-3 victory.

After a two-hour plus rain delay, it was a great pitcher's duel between the Mallards Justin Medlin (Arkansas State) and the Woodchucks' Cade Denton (Oral Roberts).

Both pitcher's had similar stat lines, each pitching six innings and giving up just two runs. Denton ended the night with seven strikeouts and Medlin reached double digits with 10.

The Woodchucks scored two in the third on a solo home run from Clayton Mehlbauer (Bellarmine) and an RBI-groundout that scored the speedy Antonio Valdez (Baylor) from second.

In the eighth, the Woodchucks took the lead, but the Mallards then turned around and scored two thanks to an error on a ball hit by Liam Moreno (Missouri State). That scored two runs and put the Mallards up 4-3, which was enough for Kade Lancour (UW-Whitewater) to come in and get his fifth save.

This was the first of a two-game set with the Woodchucks who still sit in first place in the standings with the Mallards now 2.5 games back. These teams will match up for a day game tomorrow at the Duck Pond at 1:05 p.m.

