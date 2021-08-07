Pit Spitters Bounce Back with Win over Rockford

Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters routed the Rockford Rivets 9-1 to get back into the win column on Saturday.

Traverse City is now 8-1 against Rockford this season and 5-0 at home.

Pitching led the way in this game, with Cade Heil earning Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night. Heil struck out seven batters in seven innings, both season highs. He allowed a season-low four hits and walked just one batter in a scoreless outing. He retired the first 10 batters he faced, and three of the four hits allowed didn't leave the infield. He also got plenty of help from his defense and offense.

Mario Camilletti doubled home a run in the first, then scored on a single by Tito Flores. They wouldn't score again until the sixth but would add on three more insurance runs. After loading the bases with nobody out, three straight hitters would get an RBI. Trey Yunger grounded out, Miguel Useche hit a sac fly and Camden Traficante hit a two-out RBI single.

Three more runs touched home in the seventh. Zeb Roos and Tito Flores scored on great baserunning. Roos took home on an infield lineout when the throw went to first to try and get a double play. Two batters later, Stygles stole second which allowed Flores to score on the throw down. Yunger brought in the final run of the inning on a two-out single up the middle. In six games against Rockford, Yunger is batting .458 (11-24) with 11 RBI's and seven runs scored. He has just 18 RBI's in 38 games against the rest of the league.

Traficante scored on a double by Flores in the eighth for their ninth run. The Pit Spitters scored a run in every inning they put on a leadoff baserunner.

Rockford scored one in the ninth to spoil the shutout but would still fall 9-1.

Up Next

The final game in Traverse City between these two teams will be played tomorrow. The Pit Spitters ERA leader Cam Schuelke (3-0, 0.80) will make the start. He allowed one earned with a season-high nine strikeouts in seven innings against Rockford his last start.

