Booyah to Travel South on I-41

August 7, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release









Nathan Blasick of the Green Bay Booyah

(Green Bay Booyah) Nathan Blasick of the Green Bay Booyah(Green Bay Booyah)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are slated to visit the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Saturday evening at Herr-Baker Field.

This comes off the heels of a gut-wrenching loss last night in Wisconsin Rapids. The Booyah lost their lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky) hit a two-run home run over the right field wall in the top of the ninth to level the scoreboard at eight. But Green Bay was unable to plate a run in extra innings as the Rafters won on a walk-off walk, 9-8, in ten innings.

Boston Mabeus (BYU) pitched four innings in the start, allowing three hits, one run and two walks while punching out four men. He was given a no-decision.

With the loss, Green Bay dropped to 8.5 games back of the division leading Wisconsin Woodchucks with eight games left in the season.

The Booyah will give the nod to Carl Cano (St. Thomas) on Saturday in Fond du Lac. He is 0-2 on the season with a 6.75 earned run average.

The Dock Spiders have not announced a pitcher for the battle.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Sunday as the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders come to town. First pitch for Sunday's game is 1:05 pm. It will be the final G.O.A.T.S Play on Sundays, presented by WDUZ The Fan. Fans can Play Catch on the Field postgame, presented by Capital Credit Union. There will also be a Capital Credit Union logoed baseball giveaway.

Fans can take advantage of the Grand Central Station Family Four Pack for $40. This $122 value includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four Booyah hats.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.