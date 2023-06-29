Stellar Pitching Guides Isotopes Past Chihuahuas, 4-2

June 29, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - On a day in which temperatures reached the mid-90s, a mix of rock solid pitching and defense won the afternoon for the Isotopes. Five pitchers combined to allow just two runs and seven hits, while the offense benefitted from timely hits by Alan Trejo and Jimmy Herron as the home team defeated El Paso 4-2 on Thursday.

After starting pitcher Josh Rogers limited the Chihuahuas to a pair of runs in four frames, the bullpen did the rest of the work. Fernando Abad finished the clinic on the mound by retiring all six batters he faced to secure the save.

Topes Scope:

- Today was the seventh time the Isotopes allowed two or fewer runs in a contest this year, and first occurrence since June 4 at Salt Lake (7-1 win).

- Albuquerque won a contest when scoring four or fewer runs for only the third time in 2023. They are now 3-25 in such situations.

- Trejo hit safely for his 10th consecutive game since being optioned to Triple-A. He is 15-for-38 with four doubles, a triple and seven walks during the stretch. Trejo has tallied 99 extra-base hits in 167 contests across three seasons in an Isotopes uniform. Additionally, he has recorded three consecutive multi-hit games for the first time since a stretch of four in a row from last Aug. 11-14 vs. Reno.

- Toglia has 17 RBI in his last eight games dating back to June 17 at Tacoma. Today marked his 15th time driving in multiple runs in a contest this season.

- Herron's long ball was his 10th of the season, the second time in his pro career he has reached double figures in a campaign (13 in 2022). Seven of his homers have come at Isotopes Park.

- Daniel Montaño was 2-for-3 with a double, his fourth multi-hit effort of the season and first since May 6 vs. Sugar Land, just before he was placed on the Injured List.

- Cole Tucker was held hitless for only the fifth time in his last 20 games. He is slashing .341/.379/.489 with seven doubles, two homers, 15 RBI and nine multi-hit efforts during the span.

- Albuquerque hurlers pitched to contact all afternoon, striking out just two hitters which tied their season-low (June 23 at Reno).

- Abad worked two innings for the fourth time this season, not allowing a run in any of the appearances. He has retired 74 of 89 batters faced for the year.

- Albuquerque has turned at least one double play in 48 of 77 contests in 2023.

- The Isotopes were victorious for just the third time in their last 13 weekday afternoon home games, dating back to April 22, 2019 vs. Tacoma.

On Deck: Beach Towels will be given to the first 2,000 fans Friday evening, courtesy of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. Gates open at 5:30 with first pitch set for 6:35. Right-handed pitcher Noah Davis is scheduled to start for Albuquerque against El Paso southpaw Jay Groome.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2023

