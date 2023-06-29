Thunderous' Grand Slam Sinks Reno in 8-4 Loss to Sacramento

Sacramento, CA - Despite a two-run blast from Phillip Evans, the Reno Aces (1-1, 45-32) fell short in an 8-4 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (1-1, 35-41) Thursday night at Sutter Health Park.

The Aces did a nice job of pushing Kyle Harrison, one of MLB's best pitching prospects and Sacramento's strikeout leader. Evans delivered the big swing as Reno tallied six hits and drew three walks against the stingy lefty, forcing Harrison out after just 3 2/3 innings. Evans has homered in back-to-back series and extended his hitting streak to 15 games.

Sacramento went deep three times with none more damaging than Joey Bart's grand slam in the fifth. Bart, a former top-15 prospect at MLB Pipeline, made the Aces pay after they elected to intentionally walk Isan Díaz to load the bases with two outs.

Reno's bats went quiet as the night wore on. P.J. Higgins doubled home Tristin English in the sixth for the lone Aces run after the third inning. Dominic Canzone recorded multiple hits and reached three times while Diego Castillo extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a double and a walk.

Joe Mantiply, Luis Frías, and Justin Martínez all pitched scoreless innings out of Reno's bullpen. Frías lowered his ERA to 1.85 with two strikeouts in a pearly frame and has struck out nine with zero earned runs over his last seven outings.

The Aces and River Cats continue their six game series Friday night at 6:45 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Phillip Evans: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-3, BB

- Diego Castillo: 1-for-4, 2B, BB

- Joe Mantiply: 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, K

- Luis Frías: 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, 2 K

- P.J. Higgins: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI

- Justin Martínez: 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, K

The Aces will return home on the Fourth of July to start a six-game series with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

