Albuquerque Rallies past Chihuahuas

The Albuquerque Isotopes scored the final four runs of their 4-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday afternoon. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

El Paso's two runs came on a first inning two-run home run by Jantzen Witte. It was Witte's sixth home run in his last eight games. He now has 16 RBIs in his last eight games. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Matthew Batten went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Thursday and has now reached base six times in the first two games of the series.

El Paso starter Nolan Watson allowed three earned runs in five innings in his Triple-A debut. San Diego Padres reliever Tom Cosgrove pitched a scoreless seventh inning on MLB Injury Rehab Thursday. Aaron Leasher pitched a scoreless eighth inning, one day after being promoted from Double-A San Antonio, in his first Triple-A game since 2022.

Team Records: El Paso (1-1, 33-44), Albuquerque (1-1, 28-49)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (1-6, 9.73) vs. Albuquerque RHP Noah Davis (0-2, 6.31). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

