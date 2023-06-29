Tacoma Takes Second Half Opener

June 29, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees jumped out to an early lead, but could not hang on as the Tacoma Rainiers rallied for an 11-6 win on Wednesday night to open up the second half of the PCL season. Daniel Murphy put the Bees in front in the top of the first inning with a three run homer, his first roundtripper in a Salt Lake uniform. After the Bees took a 4-1 lead in the third, Tacoma came back with seven unanswered runs with two in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the 6th for an 8-4 lead. Salt Lake would cut the four run deficit in half with a two run homer by Jake Lamb in the top of the eighth, but Tacoma would get a three run shot from Jake Scheiner in the bottom of the eighth to close out the scoring.

In his triple-A debut, Kolton Ingram took the loss, as he allowed two runs on two hits in one and one-third innings. In the game, four Salt Lake relievers combined to allow eight runs, while Tacoma's four out of the bullpen gave up just a pair of unearned runs. Murphy led the Bees with three runs batted in, while Lamb added two. With the loss, Salt Lake has now dropped game one in six of seven road series this season.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.