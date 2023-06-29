Bart Blasts Off Again, Sacramento Wins in Grand Fashion

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Trailing by a pair after a big home run from the Reno Aces in the top of the third, the Sacramento River Cats returned the favor in the bottom of the frame before launching a grand slam in the fifth as Sacramento went on to capture game two by a final of 8-4.

Scoring first was the River Cats (35-41) thanks to the fourth homer in just seven games by Isan Diaz, lifting off on a 2-1 count as he led off the second inning. However, the lead was short lived as the Aces (45-32) found the tying run in the top of the third when a double from Diego Castillo landed in the right-center gap, then ended up making it to the wall after a Sacramento error.

One batter later Reno captured its first and only lead of the game, with Phillip Evans doing the damage thanks to a home run that just curled inside the left-field foul pole for a 3-1 advantage.

Flipping the script, the River Cats stole all three runs back on their second blast of the contest, this time a three-run shot from Brett Wisely. Starting the inning with a free pass was Ford Proctor, and he was joined on base by Dalton Guthrie after he singled just in front of Wisely's fourth dinger of the campaign.

Reno put a pair on base in the fourth as the Aces tried to build a comeback against Sacramento starter Kyle Harrison, but all came to an end after Nick Avila (9-0) entered in relief and secured the final out of the frame before setting the side down in order during the fifth.

That gave the River Cats enough time to pour in some insurance runs, and all four scored in grand fashion during Sacramento's swings in the fifth. Guthrie found his way aboard on a throwing error while Wisely nearly had another RBI, but his liner to right field bounced over the wall for an automatic double.

Despite the Aces being just one away from escaping the jam after a punchout for the second out of the frame, Reno issued an intentional walk to Diaz in order to keep the force on at any base. Stepping up to the plate was Joey Bart, who took umbrage with Reno's decision by uncorking a massive grand slam over the fence in right center.

For Bart, it was his second homer of the campaign and his second in as many games after he left the yard in yesterday's contest, and he became the seventh River Cat this season to homer in consecutive games. Meanwhile, it was the fourth grand slam for Sacramento in 2023, the first since Fitzgerald hit one against Sugar Land on June 18. Additionally, it was the 98th River Cats grand slam since 2005 when home run data became available, and leaves them two shy of the six that they hit in each 2021 and 2022.

Following that homer there was just one more run scored in the contest, a Reno run during their swings in the sixth on a P.J. Higgins double to left field that resulted in a leadoff walk to Tristin English coming around to score.

Takin the win was Avila, as he now has nine wins without a loss this season which is tied for the second-longest such streak in Sacramento history since 2005, matching the nine (non-consecutive) victories that was accomplished by Graham Godfrey during the 2012 season. While Harrison did not factor into the decision, giving up three earned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in 3.2 innings, his counterpart Bryce Jarvis was charged with the loss by surrendering eight runs (only four earned) on seven hits in 5.0 innings.

Each of the first six spots in the Sacramento lineup tallied at least one-hit, with Bart's slam helping him collect a multi-hit effort by going 2-for-4. Also earning multiple knocks was Wisely, with both going for extra-base hits while he scored twice and drove in three.

Even at a game apiece, these two teams will line up for game three at Sutter Health Park tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

