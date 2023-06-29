Express RHP Owen White Named to 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express RHP Owen White was selected to play in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, July 8 at 6:05 p.m. CT. The Futures Game is MLB's annual showcase of the best prospects throughout baseball.

White made his Major League debut on June 13 but was optioned back to Double-A Frisco the following day. On June 20, the righty was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock. White entered the 2023 season as the Texas Rangers No. 2 prospect according to MLB.com and the No. 47 prospect in all of baseball.

In his MLB debut out of the Texas Rangers bullpen, White tossed 2.0 innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts against the Los Angeles Angels.

White made his Triple-A and Dell Diamond debut for the Express against the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate) on June 23. He went 5.0 innings and allowed two earned runs on one hit with three walks and four strikeouts.

The 23-year-old was a second-round selection by the Texas Rangers in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Carson High School in China Grove, North Carolina. In 37 games and 35 career starts in the minor leagues, White has posted a 3.46 ERA (68 ER/177.0 IP) with only 61 walks and a whopping 212 strikeouts.

White is one of three players from the Pacific Coast League to earn a spot in the Futures Game. Las Vegas Aviators C Tyler Soderstrom and River Cats LHP Kyle Harrison will also make the trip to Seattle.

White and the Express are set to face Soderstrom and the Aviators tonight at Las Vegas Ballpark. White will get the baseball in his second Triple-A start at 9:05 p.m. CT against Las Vegas RHP Adam Oller (3-3, 6.75 ERA).

