Chihuahuas Unveil Stars & Stripes Jersey and Cap as Part of GECU Independence Day Celebration

EL PASO - The Chihuahuas unveiled today the 2023 edition of the Stars and Stripes jersey and cap to be worn during the GECU Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday, the Fourth of July.

The night kicks off a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's). This marks the first time the Chihuahuas will play at home on Independence Day.

Made by OT Sports, the button-down jerseys are white with the United States flag in an opaqued gray. The jerseys contain Navy and Metallic Gold brading down the bodice and on the sleeves. The Chihuahuas wordmark is featured in a Navy twill across the chest and the Stars and Stripes "EP" logo, that matches the New Era cap, is on the sleeve.

The Chihuahuas will auction the game-worn Stars and Stripes jerseys starting at 12 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, July 4. The auction will conclude on the final out of the game on Saturday, July 8. Proceeds from the auction will benefit El Paso-area non-profit organizations. Fans can view the jerseys up for auction and participate by texting "BID" to (915) 600-6677.

The New Era 59FIFTY fitted Stars and Stripes cap, which made its debut in 2008, can be seen across Minor and Major League Baseball during the Independence Day weekend around the country.

Fans who attend the game Tuesday will have the first opportunity to purchase the cap. Gates open at 5 p.m. for Season Seat Members and 5:30 p.m. for ticketed fans. Sales will be made available to the public beginning Wednesday morning during regular team shop hours. The Chihuahuas Team Shop is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The caps will not be available online.

The jerseys will accompany the pageantry of Independence Day. Fans through the gates with paid admission will receive a red, white, and blue Foam Light-Up Baton giveaway, presented by GECU, while supplies last. GECU will also have face painting, arts and crafts, and giveaways on the concourse. The night concludes with a postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by GECU, choreographed to patriotic music.

Fans are encouraged to purchase early as tickets for the Fourth of July are going fast! Fans can purchase tickets HERE. A complete list of promotions for the GECU Independence Day Celebration and homestand are below.

GECU INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION & LAS VEGAS SERIES PROMOTIONS

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023 | 6:35 P.M.

Game Highlight: GECU Independence Day Celebration

Nothing is more American than baseball, hot dogs, crack jacks, and fireworks! Join us as the Chihuahuas celebrate Independence Day presented by GECU. Fans will be treated to U.S. pageantry and fanfare all night long, with the finale of a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by GECU, choreographed to the patriotic music we have grown to love.

Giveaway: Red, White, & Blue Light Up Batons presented by GECU

The first guests through the gates with paid admission will receive a free Red, White, & Blue Light Up Baton presented by GECU upon entry. The limit is one per person and while supplies last.

Retail Highlight: Stars & Stripes Cap

As part of Major & Minor League Baseball, the Chihuahuas will honor America by wearing the specially designed Stars & Stripes cap from New Era. The specialty cap can be seen across minor and major league teams around the country. The caps will only be sold in the Chihuahuas Team Shop. They will not be available online. Fans who attend the game Tuesday will have the first opportunity to purchase the cap. Gates open at 5 p.m. for Season Seat Members and 5:30 p.m. for ticketed fans.

Game Highlight: Stars & Stripes Jersey Auction

The Chihuahuas will don the red, white, and blue specialty jerseys as part of the GECU Independence Day Celebration on July 4! The annual Stars & Stripes Jersey Auction will begin at 12 p.m. MDT and will conclude on the final out of the game on Saturday, July 8. Fans can view items and participate by texting "BID" to (915) 600-6677.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5, 2023 | 6:35 P.M.

Game Highlight: Wing Wednesday presented by KLAQ

- $2 per wing with a six-wing limit on Chicken Wings

- Wing flavor choices: Plain, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo

- Available at Monchis, Hua Hua, & Alligator Alley

- Specials end 2.5 hours after gates open

Ticket Highlight: GovX.com presented by AT&T

All active-duty military and veterans, along with first responders and most government employees, may receive savings over an individually priced ticket via GovX.com.

THURSDAY, JULY 6, 2023 | 6:35 P.M.

Game Highlight: Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment

- $2 12oz Domestic Draft Beer

- $2 12oz Wine-Based Margaritas

- $2 Hot Dog

- $2 16oz Pepsi Soft Drink

- Specials end 2.5 hours after gates open

Ticket Highlight: GovX.com presented by AT&T

All active-duty military and veterans, along with first responders and most government employees, may receive savings over an individually priced ticket via GovX.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 7, 2023 | 6:35 P.M.

Giveaway: Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

Aloha! Fans through the gates with paid admission will receive one (1) Hawaiian Shirt inspired by the Padres' City Connect collection. The limit is one per person while supplies last. Sizes M or XL are the only sizes available.

Game Highlight: Friar Friday

Break out the Brown and Yellow or put on your Padres gear as the Chihuahuas pay homage to the parent club, the San Diego Padres! The Chihuahuas will wear their brown and yellow jerseys and New Era cap.

Exit Giveaway: Bring Home the "W" presented by Whataburger

Fans with paid admission and in attendance may receive a free Whataburger coupon upon exit after the eighth inning. The limit is one per person while supplies last.

SATURDAY, JULY 8, 2023 | 6:35 P.M.

Game Highlight: Fireworks Spectacular presented by GECU

We're blowing up the downtown El Paso sky with the best fireworks & light display in the Southwest! Enjoy the Chihuahuas game followed by a postgame firework show choreographed to music and to the night's theme.

SUNDAY, JULY 9, 2023 | 6:35 P.M.

Ticket Highlight: GovX.com presented by AT&T

All active-duty military and veterans, along with first responders and most government employees, may receive savings over an individually priced ticket via GovX.com.

Game Highlight: Seniors Eat Free presented by WellMed

Seniors, 60 years of age and older, may receive a Hot Dog Meal with valid ID.

- Regular Hot Dog

- Chips

- 16oz Pepsi Fountain Drink

- Specials end 2.5 hours after gates open.

Game Highlight: $5 Kids Meal

Children 12 and under can enjoy a Kids Meal for $5.

Kids Box includes:

- Kids Hot Dog

- Chips

- Fruit

- 16oz Pepsi Fountain Drink

- Specials end 2.5 hours after gates open.

Game Highlight: Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence

Kids 12 and under can run the bases postgame.

