Steelheads Acquire Brayden Gillespie from the Guelph Storm
January 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have completed a trade with the Guelph Storm, acquiring goaltender Brayden Gillespie in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025, third-round pick in 2026 (LDN), and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2027 (BFD).
Originally drafted by the Guelph Storm in the eleventh round (#207 overall) of the 2021 OHL Draft, Gillespie has spent three seasons with the club. The Oakville, Ontario native has played in 101 regular season games for the Storm, registering a 3.50 GAA, .886 SV% and a (45-42-6-2) record. Last season Gillespie set a career best 3.15 GAA with an .898 SV% in a season high 49 games. The netminder has also played back-to-back years in the postseason.
This is the second trade the Steelheads have made with the Guelph Storm in less than a month.
