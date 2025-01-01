Steelheads Acquire Brayden Gillespie from the Guelph Storm

January 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads have completed a trade with the Guelph Storm, acquiring goaltender Brayden Gillespie in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025, third-round pick in 2026 (LDN), and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2027 (BFD).

Originally drafted by the Guelph Storm in the eleventh round (#207 overall) of the 2021 OHL Draft, Gillespie has spent three seasons with the club. The Oakville, Ontario native has played in 101 regular season games for the Storm, registering a 3.50 GAA, .886 SV% and a (45-42-6-2) record. Last season Gillespie set a career best 3.15 GAA with an .898 SV% in a season high 49 games. The netminder has also played back-to-back years in the postseason.

This is the second trade the Steelheads have made with the Guelph Storm in less than a month.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.