Game Notes: Kingston vs Brampton - Jan 1/24

As the calendar flips forward to 2025 your Kingston Frontenacs are getting ready to host the Brampton Steelheads in our annual New Year's Day game presented by Rona. Like many of us, the Fronts are looking to hit the reset button to kick the New Year off. After the best November in franchise history the black and gold struggled in December, finishing with a 2-5-1-1 record.

Today the Brampton Steelheads come to town shorthanded without Porter Martone, Carson Rehkopf, and Jack Ivankovic as they are off representing Team Canada at the World Juniors. The last time these two teams met was on November 10th, which was a dominant 8-2 win by the Frontenacs. Kingston will be looking to kick 2025 off right with a big two points against an Eastern Conference rival.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs hold a 1-0 record so far over Brampton in the season series

Frontenacs had a 17-10-5-2 in the first half, good for 41 points - just shy of their franchise best first half from 2021-22 which saw them post a 22-9-3-0, good for 47 points

Gotta Take Care of Business

As mentioned, the Frontenacs need to get 2025 started off right. The Steelheads are without three of their best players as they're off with Team Canada in Porter Martone, Carson Rehkopf, and Jack Ivankovic. Yes, the Frontenacs are without Emil Pieniniemi and Tuomas Uronen as they're with Team Finland, but the depth of the Frontneacs is objectively stronger than the Steelheads. There's enough talent throughout the Kingston lineup to take care of business without the Steelheads stars in the lineup.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Kieren Dervin

Our 2023 5th round pick is set to play in just his third career OHL game this afternoon, but he's made quite an impact so far. In his OHL debut last month in Kitchener, Dervin was playing in all situations and making the right reads on the ice; even seeing ice time in the overtime period. He followed it up this past Sunday in Oshawa with an incredible cross ice pass to Ethan Miedema for his first career point.

Brampton - Angus MacDonell

The 6th round pick of the Dallas Stars from the 2023 NHL Draft has played in just twelve games this season as he suffered from an injury early in the season. In those twelve games, MacDonell has 15 points as he is holding down the fort for Brampton without their star players. MacDonell is fresh off a one goal, two assist performance last night against Sudbury and will be looking to lead his team to a win today at Slush Puppie Place.

