Generals Ring in New Year with Game against Owen Sound

January 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are starting 2025 with a game against the Owen Sound Attack. The Generals are coming off a loss against the Barrie Colts last night on New Years Eve. They hope to get back in the win column this afternoon against a struggling Attack team.

Oshawa currently sit 2nd in the Eastern Conference and have been playing well as of late, even with the loss of Calum Ritchie to the World Junior Championship. Beckett Sennecke has averaged 2 points per game with Ritchie out of the lineup and has been a force to be wrecking with.

As for Owen Sound, they have struggled as of late. They are 3-7 in their last ten games and are 9th in the Eastern Conference. David Bedkowski and Tristan Delisle will return to the Tribute Communities Centre since the Colby Barlow trade earlier in the season.

The last time these two teams matched up, the Generals got the edge, winning 4-3 in regulation. A third-period goal from Calum Ritchie was the difference in a tight game.

Players to Watch

Colby Barlow (OSH): Barlow scored against Owen Sound earlier in the season, so look for him to have a big game. He has scored three goals in his last two home games. Look for him to continue his dominance at the TCC.

Tristan Delisle (OS): Making his return to Oshawa for the first time since being traded away Tristan Delisle has made the most of his move to Owen Sound. The Attack forward has picked up 18 points this season including seven goals and 11 assists.

Catch the game down at the TCC. 2:05 p.m. puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.