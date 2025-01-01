Battaglia's Late Winner Seals the Victory over Brampton on New Year's Day
January 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0, BRAM 1
6:47 Aidan Lane (3) - Vilmer Alriksson, Parker Von Richter (PPG)
KGN 0, BRAM 2
16:54 Angus MacDonell (10) - Vilmer Alriksson, Finn Harding (PPG)
KGN 1, BRAM 2
19:32 Ethan Miedema (14) - Vann Williamson, Luke McNamara (PPG)
2nd Period
KGN 2, BRAM 2
1:49 Ben Pickell (8) - Gage Heyes, Luke McNamara
KGN 2, BRAM 3
10:32 Finn Harding (4) - Luke Misa, Spencer Sova
KGN 3, BRAM 3
16:57 Kieren Dervin (1) - Jacob Battaglia, Vann Williamson
3rd Period
KGN 3, BRAM 3
16:29 Jacob Battaglia (21) - Cal Uens (GWG)
Upcoming Home Game:
Friday, January 3rd, 2025 vs Brampton Steelheads
The Kingston Frontenacs host the Oshawa Generals this Friday night! We'll be breaking out the CADPAT Military jerseys against our bitter rivals as we'll look to exact some revenge.
