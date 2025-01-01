Battaglia's Late Winner Seals the Victory over Brampton on New Year's Day

January 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, BRAM 1

6:47 Aidan Lane (3) - Vilmer Alriksson, Parker Von Richter (PPG)

KGN 0, BRAM 2

16:54 Angus MacDonell (10) - Vilmer Alriksson, Finn Harding (PPG)

KGN 1, BRAM 2

19:32 Ethan Miedema (14) - Vann Williamson, Luke McNamara (PPG)

2nd Period

KGN 2, BRAM 2

1:49 Ben Pickell (8) - Gage Heyes, Luke McNamara

KGN 2, BRAM 3

10:32 Finn Harding (4) - Luke Misa, Spencer Sova

KGN 3, BRAM 3

16:57 Kieren Dervin (1) - Jacob Battaglia, Vann Williamson

3rd Period

KGN 3, BRAM 3

16:29 Jacob Battaglia (21) - Cal Uens (GWG)

Upcoming Home Game:

Friday, January 3rd, 2025 vs Brampton Steelheads

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Oshawa Generals this Friday night! We'll be breaking out the CADPAT Military jerseys against our bitter rivals as we'll look to exact some revenge.

