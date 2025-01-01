Jovanovski Added from the Ayr Centennials

January 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett has announced today that 2007-born goaltender Zachary Jovanovski has joined the club full-time from the Ayr Centennials, effective immediately.

The 6'3, 180 lbs netminder from Tecumseh, Ontario has had an excellent start with the Storm's affiliate, Ayr Centennials. In 16 games in the GOJHL this season, Jovanovski owns a 0.910 save percentage and 2.65 goals against average and competed at the GOJHL Top Prospects Game in Elmira last month. In three games with the Storm this season, Jovanovski has an 0.886 save percentage and 3.51 goals against average, including earning his first OHL win in a shootout against the Frontenacs on December 14. Jovanovski was selected by Guelph in the 7th round (134th overall) in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

