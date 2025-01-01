Generals Beat Attack in the First Game of 2025

January 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







The Oshawa Generals hit the ice ready to play the first game of 2025 as they took on Owen Sound Attack. After a back-and-forth battle, the Generals came out on top with a 4-3 win.

The Attack was first to fire as Antonio Terisigni netted the first goal three minutes into the first, but the Generals were not backing down.

Generals rookie Anthony Figliomeni sniped his first official career goal in the OHL assisted by Shawn Costello and Brady Smith. Seconds later left winger Lauri Sinivuori scored the leading goal for the Generals.

At the end of the first, the Generals led by one and hoped to keep that lead throughout the remaining periods. In the second, both teams quickly drew penalties back and forth.

Harrison Franssen snuck the puck past the Attacks goaltender and collected his third goal of the season after scoring last night in Barrie. The Attack answered quickly, and Landen Hookey secured a second goal, making it a one-goal lead for the Generals.

In the third, the Attack threw everything out on the line to tie up the score but was unsuccessful. Brady Smith was prepared right by the net to score the game-winning goal early in the third.

The Attack made one final effort to close the gap, and Pierce Mbuyi scored the third goal halfway through the period, but it wasn't enough to stop the Generals.

The Generals leave today with a 4-3 win over the Attack and the first win of 2025. They're back on the road this Friday to face the Kingston Frontenacs, catch the game on CHL TV, Rogers TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M.

Catch the Generals back home on January 5th against the Flint Firebirds, puck drops at 2:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.