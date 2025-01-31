Steel Snap Road Skid With 3-1 Win Over Storm

KEARNEY, NE - The Chicago Steel (11-24-3-0, 25 pts.) won for the first time on the road in nearly three months, taking a one-all tie and turning it into a two-goal lead they did not surrender in a 3-1 win over the Tri-City Storm (18-17-2-1, 39 pts.) Friday night at Viaero Center.

Goaltender Jack Parsons stopped 35 of 36 shots in the win for his first victory in four games.

Luke Goukler tallied his eighth goal of the season in the first to tie the game at one, and Ben Yurchuk scored his seventh of the season on the power play for the game-winning goal. Appearing in his first game with the Steel after being acquired via trade, Jackson Crowder scored his sixth goal of the year to cap off the scoring.

Chicago ended an 11-game road losing streak, notching its first victory away from home since November 1, 2024.

Tri-City opened the game with a high offensive tempo and tested Chicago early as Parsons was tasked with a tough two-on-one stop less than five minutes in.

The Storm went to the man advantage twice in a span of 2:30, but the Steel penalty kill successfully killed each.

Crowder made his presence known after serving the second penalty with a pair of big hits in the attacking zone.

Later in the opening frame, a Goukler hook gave the Storm their third man advantage of the period, and it took the home team just ten seconds to capitalize. Carson Pilgrim fired a shot from the right circle that beat Parsons to make it 1-0.

The Steel were held shotless for much of the opening frame and didn't post their first shot on goal until there were four minutes left in the first.

With just over two minutes to go, Chicago got its best chance to date when Ashton Schultz released a quick shot in the slot but Tri-City netminder Kyle Jones came out to meet him at the top of the crease with a glove save.

Half a minute later, Goukler made a great play on a breakout, taking the puck up the right side and dishing a pass to himself off the wall that sprung him on a breakaway and he delivered a highlight-reel goal to tie the game at one.

The Storm outshot the Steel 14-6 in the opening 20 minutes.

Chicago was assessed its fourth penalty of the game three minutes into the second period and kept Tri-City off the board, and the second man advantage for the Steel followed shortly after the kill.

With power play time dwindling, the Steel started their zone entry that was quarterbacked by Yurchuk, who made a deke at the blue line around a defender and got in on a breakaway, roofing a beautiful backhand shot to put the Steel ahead 2-1.

Later in the frame, Yurchuk nearly tallied his second goal of the night when Schultz set him up with a great feed, but Yurchuk couldn't finish the backhand to forehand move.

On another power play just past the halfway point, Chicago had another close call when Teddy Mutryn gave a one-touch pass to Adam Valentini in the slot who ripped a one timer that trampolined off the post and underneath Jones, who narrowly kept the puck out to keep it a one-goal game.

A total of nine penalties were called between the two teams in the first two periods of action.

The third period began with a bang as the Steel created a frenzy of chances less than two minutes in, with Yurchuk again getting close to his second goal on a backdoor play but was turned away by Jones.

Tri-City continued to pressure the Steel while looking for the equalizer, as Parsons had to come up with another strong stop on a quick shot from the right circle.

Just over five minutes into the third, Crowder found the back of the net in his first game with the Steel after a Reid Conn point shot bounced to him in the crease to make it a two-goal lead.

Late in the third, both teams exchanged strong looks with Colby Woogk taking a shot from an open left wing that was masterfully blocked away by Parsons. The Steel replied with a chance at the other end as Schultz sent a backdoor pass to Yurchuk who was stymied by the blocker of Jones.

Tri-City emptied its net for an extra attacker, but the Steel were quick to block the shooting lanes and kept the Storm at bay to secure the 3-1 win.

Chicago will finalize the road weekend against the Storm on Saturday, February 1 at 6:05 pm CT.

