Five Goals in Friday Win

January 31, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







A pair of Waterloo Black Hawks defensemen opened Friday's scoring, sending the home team to an early lead and an eventual 5-1 win against the Des Moines Buccaneers at Young Arena.

Waterloo closes January with a 7-1-1 record. During the month, they outscored their opponents 37-21.

The Hawks picked up where they left off after an eight-goal Thursday in Sioux Falls. Just 4:44 into Friday's matchup, Ty Mason forced a turnover near the Des Moines line, then threw a hit behind the Buccaneer goal. That allowed the puck to come to Michael Phelan in the right circle. He squeezed a shot inside the post left of Max Weilandt.

Waterloo added two more before intermission. At 11:31, Bradley Walker set up Brady Peddle's one-timer from the left point; the shot ricocheted down and in, off of Weiland's glove. Mason added the next one at 14:52, turning to find Brock Schultz's transition pass, then spinning a shot just inside the opposite post.

Nicholas Kosiba notched the only goal in the second. Waterloo was on a power play, and Teddy Townsend fed a pass across the slot at 7:18. Kosiba was waiting near the top of the right circle and snapped in a wrister from there.

The Hawks stretched the lead to 5-0 at 7:51 of the third. Reid Morich moved up the slot and held the puck for an extra stride before putting a low attempt past Weilandt's glove.

Andrew Clarke scored Des Moines' lone goal, breaking up Kam Hendrickson's shutout try at 14:41. The unassisted goal came about after a puck hit the referee behind the Waterloo net; Clarke saw it first, bringing it back into the left circle to squeeze in a bid from there.

Hendrickson stopped 16 other shots in the victory. He becomes the first Hawks goalie to win his first five appearances with the team since Peter Thome in 2017.

Waterloo completes a three-game, three-day sequence with a rematch against the Buccaneers in West Des Moines Saturday.

Des Moines 0 0 1 - 1

Waterloo 3 1 1 - 5

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Phelan 3 (Mason), 4:44. 2, Waterloo, Peddle 2 (Walker, Townsend), 11:31. 3, Waterloo, Mason 7 (Schultz, Townsend), 14:52. Penalties-Kroll Dm (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 14:30; Walker Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 14:30; Huck Wat (tripping), 17:06.

2nd Period-4, Waterloo, Kosiba 4 (Townsend, Bogas), 7:18 (PP). Penalties-Bewick Dm (hooking), 6:32; Kroll Dm (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 17:43; Mason Wat (instigator, game misconduct - instigator, major-fighting), 17:43.

3rd Period-5, Waterloo, Morich 10 (Jette, Hawkins), 7:51. 6, Des Moines, Clarke 15 14:41. Penalties-Brady Wat (tripping), 8:51.

Shots on Goal-Des Moines 6-7-4-17. Waterloo 9-8-13-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Des Moines 0 / 3; Waterloo 1 / 1.

Goalies-Des Moines, Weilandt 10-7-1-0 (30 shots-25 saves). Waterloo, Hendrickson 8-6-2-0 (17 shots-16 saves).

A-2,873

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.