Stampede Earn One Point Against Musketeers

January 31, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede bounced back after a tough game last night to earn one point against the Sioux City Musketeers. John McNelis netted his first goal in over a month, while leading scorer Ethan Wyttenbach kept the Herd alive. Goaltender Aiden Wright delivered an impressive 34-save performance.

The Stampede started strong, drawing a penalty just 1:56 into the game. Although they failed to record a shot on goal during the two-minute advantage, they netted the first goal just a minute later. John McNelis scored with a shot from the point that deflected off a Sioux City defenseman and slipped between the legs of Samuel Urban. A few minutes later, the Stampede faced their first penalty kill of the night as defenseman Matthew Grimes was called for hooking. Less than a minute into the power play, Sioux City scored their first goal of the night with a tip-in while goaltender Aiden Wright was smothered by his own defenseman. As the period continued, tensions rose between the two teams. With just six seconds left on the clock, Ethan Wyttenbach was called for roughing after being pushed to the ice. The Stampede outshot the Musketeers 13-9 in the first period.

The Stampede started the second period strong with a shorthanded opportunity from Austin Baker and Javon Moore, but Urban made the save. After successfully killing the penalty, the Herd retook the lead with a breakaway goal from Reid Varkonyi. The game settled down until Gennadi Chaly was called for a roughing minor. The Herd successfully killed their second penalty of the night, but just a few minutes later, Sioux City tied the game. Tate Prichard scored on a rebound in front of the net. The Musketeers outshot the Stampede 11-8 in the second period.

The Musketeers took the lead early in the third period with a goal from Landen Gunderson just 24 seconds in. The Stampede responded with a goal at 8:01 when Javon Moore faked a pass to linemate Austin Baker and scored. Alexei Vlasov was credited with the assist on Moore's goal. Landen Gunderson completed his hat trick with his third goal just two minutes later. As time wound down, the pressure was on the Herd to tie it up. That goal came at 15:05 from leading scorer Ethan Wyttenbach, who fired a shot from out in front off a backhanded pass from Noah Urness. A minute and a half later, the Stampede were called for their fourth penalty of the night when Noah Urness received a roughing double minor. The Herd successfully killed the penalty and forced the game into overtime after being outshot 16-8 in the third period.

The Musketeers dominated overtime, limiting the Stampede to just one shot on goal. At 2:52 of the overtime period, Sioux City secured their two points with a goal from Giacomo Martino.

After a tough outing last night, goaltender Aiden Wright bounced back with a 34-save performance. Wright recorded his second overtime loss, bringing his record to 16-6-2-0. His save percentage improved to .897, while his goals-against average now stands at 2.76.

The Stampede and Musketeers will face off again tomorrow night in Sioux City. The game will be available to watch live on FloHockey, and audio can be streamed on kelo.com.

The Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs return next Saturday! The Dogs will take the ice against the Fargo Force at 6:05 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are expected to sell out, so grab yours now!

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.