Fighting Five: Saints Stick It to Cancer against Force

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (26-10-0-1, 53 pts) host the Fargo Force (20-13-2-2, 44 pts) to begin their annual 'Stick it to Cancer' weekend on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Strong Saints

The Fighting Saints bounced back from their 10th regulation loss of the season last Thursday in Green Bay to beat Sioux Falls at home on Friday.

Dubuque rebounded from the loss as it has after all but two defeats this season. The Fighting Saints have a 9-2-0-0 record following a loss this season.

2. Easy Eddy

Edison Engle has seven points in nine games since joining the Saints after his second goal of the season on Friday.

In those nine games, Engle has two goals and five assists. The Ohio State commit has transitioned into a pivotal power-play role as well, adding three power-play assists in his short time with the Saints.

3. Best of the West

This weekend, the Saints finish a stretch of four-straight home games against the top four teams in the Western Conference.

Dubuque took the first two of this stretch, taking down Sioux City in overtime on Jan. 11 before last Friday's 3-2 win over then-first place Sioux Falls. Fargo sits in fourth place in the West, while first-place Lincoln visits Dubuque on Saturday.

4. Close Calls

The Saints have played 20 of their 37 games with the outcome decided by a single goal, recording a 15-4-0-1 record in those games.

Friday's win over Sioux Falls marked another tight game for the Saints as Dubuque skated to a 3-2 win.

5. Force Fix

The Force visits the Saints for the only time this season after the Saints took down Fargo 7-4 on the road in October. Fargo has lost four of its last five games, struggling to score in that span with just eight total goals scored.

Despite the offensive struggles, Fargo is a top-five defensive team in the USHL. The Force is fifth with 2.89 goals allowed per game and has the league's best penalty kill at 87.0%.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

