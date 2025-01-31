Saints Open Weekend With Tight Win Over Force

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (27-10-0-1, 55 pts) skated to a 4-3 win over the Fargo Force (20-14-2-2, 44 pts) on Friday night at ImOn Arena.

After two separate one-goal leads evaporated for Dubuque, Josh Giuliani scored his 14th of the season after the Saints forced a turnover and fed Giuliani in the high slot. Teddy Merrill and Cole Spicer assisted on the goal, each recording their second assists of the night. Giuliani assisted on a Gavin Cornforth power-play goal earlier in the game as all three members of the Spicer-Merrill-Giuliani line logged two-point nights.

Cornforth's goal came at 9:51 of the second period after Dubuque had surrendered a 1-0 lead by giving up two goals in 44 seconds early in the second. Cornforth's 14th goal tied the game before Kristian Kostadinski's third gave Dubuque the lead.

Merrill fed Kostadinski into the zone after a Force turnover and the defenseman rifled a wrist shot past Alan Lendak.

The Force tied the game just 36 seconds into the third period on a power-play goal by Sam Laurila.

Following Giuliani's game-winner, the Saints held on for a one-goal win despite having to kill two penalties following taking the lead.

The final kill came with 27.7 seconds remaining, but Dubuque's kill withstood Fargo's power play and locked up the victory.

Jan Špunar made 26 saves in his 17th win of the season, the third-most in the USHL. Dubuque's power play scored in the ninth-straight contest in which it had an opportunity, finishing the night 1-for-6 against the league's best penalty kill. Fargo scored once on five chances in the game.

Dubuque is back in action on Saturday to host the Western-Conference leading Lincoln Stars.

