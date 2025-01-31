Madison Blanks Omaha

January 31, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers opened the weekend with the Madison Capitols Friday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. This was the first time the Madison Capitols had come to town since February 1, 2019. Neither team would find the back of the net in the opening frame leaving both teams at a scoreless tie after one.

In the second it would not take long for the Madison Capitols to draw first blood as just over a minute in forward Landon MacDonald would score to put the Caps up 1-0. Mid-way through the middle frame, Madison would get on the board once more as forward Mason Moe would find the back of the cage to extend the Caps lead at 2-0 going into the third period of play.

In the third just 15 seconds into the period, Madison would begin to pull away with the first coming from defenseman Jet Kwajah wristing one from the point to stretch Madison's lead at 3- 0. A couple minutes later, forward Aiden Long would tack on another for the Capitols to put them up 4-0. Forward Finn Brink would add another to put the Capitols up 5-0. Forward Ryker Lee would continue to run up the score for the Capitols to extend the lead at 6-0. Finally, Gavin Uhlenkamp would cap off the game with a 7th goal coming from 7 different goal scorers of the Caps to solidify a 7-0 win over the Lancers.

The Lancers will be back in action tomorrow night against the very same Madison club. Puck drop will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

