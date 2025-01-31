Wooten's Hat Trick Leads GB Past Muskegon

January 31, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







GREEN BAY, WI - The Green Bay Gamblers scored three goals in the second period and Zach Wooten tallied a hat trick against the Muskegon Lumberjacks en route to a 5-3 victory Friday night at the Resch Center.

Muskegon opened the scoring with a goal from Ivan Ryabkin in the first period, but the Gamblers came out strong in the second period with back-to-back goals from Wooten at 1:40 and 8:58, respectively, before Vasily Zelenov slotted home a goal to put Green Bay up 3-1.

The Lumberjacks pulled to within 1 with under four minutes to go in the second period, but Green Bay responded early in the third period with a goal from Aidan Park and assisted by Will Zellers. Muskegon cut the deficit once again with a goal from Tynan Lawrence to make the score 4-3 with five minutes to go, but Wooten sent the puck into the empty net with five seconds left to secure the win for Green Bay.

With his three goals, Wooten upped his points total to 11 for the season while Zellers finished the contest with two assists to increase his points streak to six straight games.

Green Bay, which improves to 21-17-1, was outshot 32-26, but Gamblers goaltender Gavin Moffatt stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced.

The Gamblers will return to action Feb. 1 when Green Bay takes on the Muskegon Lumberjacks once again at 6:05 p.m. at the Resch Center. The game will be Wiener Dog Race Night and will feature drink specials, buy your tickets online at gamblershockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.