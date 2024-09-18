Steel Set to Open 2024-2025 Season at USHL Fall Classic

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel will celebrate a quarter-century in the USHL, participating in their 25th season in 2024-2025 beginning with the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, PA on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21.

Last season marked the eighth consecutive season the team qualified for the playoffs and saw the Steel generate their highest season-long attendance since relocating to Geneva in 2015.

Chicago will take on two Western Conference opponents at the UPMC Lemieux Center starting with the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday, Sept. 20 at 2:00 pm CT. The Steel will close out the weekend against the Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11:00 am CT.

The Steel will return home for its home Opening Weekend on Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28.

The Steel squared off with the Buccaneers twice in a span of two weeks during the 2023-2024 season, securing a 3-0 shutout win on January 14 followed by a 4-2 victory on home ice on January 27.

Waterloo found success in two matchups against the Steel last year with a 5-2 win early in the season in Geneva on October 13 and a 5-4 overtime triumph in Waterloo on January 13. Current Steel forwards Kolin Sisson and Ben Wilmott each scored a goal against the Black Hawks last season.

The upcoming Steel season offers plenty of excitement with another young and talented roster, with the current average age of the roster at 18 years, one month old.

Sisson led Steel rookies last year in points (23), goals (8), and assists (15). The Providence commit was prominent in Chicago's three playoff games as well, scoring a goal and notching three assists in a three game First Round series vs. Green Bay.

Also coming back to the Steel forwards corps is Ben Yurchuk, who ranked sixth on the team in points last season (31) in his rookie year. Yurchuk potted 21 assists and ten goals along with two game-winning goals while playing in all 62 games for Chicago. He also had seven power play points to his name with three PPGs and four assists on the man advantage.

Chicago will look to a pair of returners, Owen Tylec and Tobias Ohman, to step into big roles after productive rookie seasons. Tylec, a Notre Dame commit, played in 58 games and posted 13 points and was the Steel's most disciplined skater, taking only one penalty during the campaign.

Ohman scored eight goals and netted 11 assists in his first season with a game-winning goal and two power play points. During the playoffs, Ohman helped the Steel push the series to three games, ranking third on the team with three points (1G-2A).

Chicago will look to build on a solid group of defensemen from last season with returner Reid Conn head-manning the pack. Conn, who played in his first full season with the Steel last year, was fifth among defensemen in points (11) with eight assists.

Headlining the returning defensemen along with Conn are Chris Reiniger and Hudson Gorski. Reiniger, a Princeton commit, scored nine points with seven assists last season and possesses quickness and agility with a heavy blue-line shot.

Gorski posted seven points with five assists, and showed his skating and shooting ability on one of his two goals with a deke at the blue line and a snipe from the slot. The 6'3" defenseman is a Cornell commit and provides an added level of coverage with his long frame.

The final line of defense for the Steel this season is set to feature a solid one-two combo between returning goaltender Louka Cloutier and Chicago's 4th Round Pick in the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft, Jack Parsons.

Cloutier was one of the top netminders in the USHL last season, ranking in the top 20 in goals against average (3.68) and ranking third in save percentage (.904). Cloutier became the 59th player in Steel history to be selected in the NHL Draft after the Colorado Avalanche selected him with their 5th Round pick in the 2024 Draft.

Parsons enters his first year with the Steel after two seasons with the USA NTDP where he played 37 games total and posted an 18-11-2-1 record with a 3.74 GAA.

Also coming from the NTDP via the USHL Phase II Draft are forward Charlie Pardue and defenseman Noah Lapointe. Both skaters were selected in the opening round of Phase II, with Pardue at pick five and Lapointe with Chicago's 10th pick in the first round.

Pardue played two seasons with the NTDP and skated in 63 USHL games while posting 22 points and 105 shots. The Notre Dame commit is a fast skater and brings a physical presence.

Lapointe also skated for two seasons with the NTDP and appeared in 64 games while posting 14 assists. Lapointe also plays a physical game and it showed in Chicago's third preseason game when the first-year defenseman dropped the gloves against Dubuque.

Chicago tendered two Canadian skaters, forward Adam Valentini and defenseman Callum Croskery, who will each make their Steel debuts this season. Valentini managed a goal in the final preseason game and Croskery potted an assist.

Head Coach and General Manager Mike Garman returns for his third year as Head Coach and eighth year with the club.

Chicago will return home after the Fall Classic and celebrate Opening Weekend on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:05 pm and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6:05 pm with tailgates slated before both games featuring live music, face painting, inflatable games, and more. Both tailgates will start two hours before puck drop outside the arena.

In addition to the pre-game fun, fans will want to head to Fox Valley Ice Arena early on Friday, Sept. 27 as the first 500 fans will receive a 2024-25 magnet schedule presented by Teqworks.

After Saturday's game, fans can lace up their skates and hit the ice for the first Skate with the Steel of the season.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10. All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Season ticket plans are on sale now, starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts and special events.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, September 20 vs. Des Moines Buccaneers (2:00 pm CT) | Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, Cranberry Township, PA

Saturday, September 21 at Waterloo Black Hawks (11:00 am CT) | Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, Cranberry Township, PA

Friday, September 27 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (7:05 pm CT) | Opening Weekend | Pre-Game Tailgate | Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Teqworks (first 500 fans)

