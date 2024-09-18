Saints Drop Season Opener on Wednesday

September 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







CRANBERRY TWP, PA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (0-1-0-0, 0 pts) dropped the first game of the season 5-1 to the Sioux City Musketeers (1-0-0-0, 2 pts) on Wednesday night at the USHL Fall Classic.

The Fighting Saints allowed a goal on the first shot of the game just 34 seconds into the game on Wednesday. After another Sioux City goal at 13:18 of the opening frame, Dubuque entered the second period down 2-0.

To begin the second period, Sioux City added a third goal on a wraparound play that squeezed past Dylan Johnson. The Fighting Saints had two power-play chances in the first half of the period with a chance to fight back and could not capitalize.

In the final five minutes of the second period, Dubuque took two penalties separated by 36 seconds. Down 3-0, the Fighting Saints faced 1:24 of a two-man disadvantage and killed off both penalties before earning a fourth power play of the contest with 2:22 left in the period. Dubuque generated multiple chances on the ensuing power play, but failed to beat Samuel Urban. Urban stopped 21 of 22 Saints shots in Wednesday's game.

Dubuque earned another power play early in the third period, the Saints' fifth of the game. On the man-advantage, Gavin Cornforth picked up a loose puck and snapped a shot under the bar. The snipe gave the Saints their first goal of the season and brought the team within two.

Just under five minutes later, though, Dubuque allowed another Sioux City tally and fell behind 4-1 with 13:34 to play. An empty-net goal gave Sioux City a fifth tally.

The Saints' power play scored just once in six chances on Wednesday, while the penalty kill stopped both opportunities it faced. Johnson made 14 saves on 18 shots in the opener.

Dubuque looks to bounce back on Thursday against Tri-City in the team's final game of the Fall Classic.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.