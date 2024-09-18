Capitols Name Leadership Group Ahead of 2024-25 Season

September 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Capitols coaching staff announced the leadership group for the 2024-25 season this morning at practice. Finn Brink will serve as the team's captain while Aiden Long and Charlie Michaud will both wear A's as alternate captains.

Head coach and general manager Andy Brandt had the following to say about the selection of the group chosen to lead the team:

"Our leadership group for the 2024-25 season reflects the character and commitment of these players. Finn Brink will wear the 'C' for us this year. Finn now has 2 plus years of experience in the USHL. When you combine the experience with his work ethic, consistency and dedication, it's easy to see why he was selected. Aiden Long and Charlie Michaud, will wear the 'A's,' for the team. Both of these individuals have earned their teammates' respect. Aiden and Charlie were new to the USHL last season and had a great year with us in Madison. All 3 of these young men understand the expectation and standard that was set by them, as a team, over the past year. Being selected by their peers speaks volumes about who they are as people. I'm confident that this leadership group will guide this team in the right direction throughout the season."

Brink, a native of Maple Grove, Minn., has played in parts of three seasons with the Capitols prior to the upcoming season. This includes playing in 25 or more games in each of the past two seasons. In his 70 career USHL games, which is most among 2024-25 Capitols, Brink has registered 38 points including fifteen goals. The forward struggled with injuries down the stretch of the 2023-24 season playing in only 42 games where he recorded twenty points. Brink was selected in the second round of the 2021 USHL Phase I Draft, and he is committed to play collegiate hockey at the University of Wisconsin of the Big Ten.

Long, a native of Mono, Ontario, is entering his second season with Madison after being selected in the 2023 USHL Phase II Draft. In his first season with the team, Long registered 22 points during the regular season including a goal at even strength, with an extra attacker, on the power play, and shorthanded. The forward had the most points among returners last season and scored two goals in the Capitols' three playoff games last season. He is committed to play collegiate hockey at Cornell University of the ECAC.

Michaud, a native of Denver, Colo., has played in parts of two seasons prior to the upcoming season and was a member of the Capitols for the full season in 2023-24. The lone defenseman chosen to be in the leadership group played in 55 games last season. He registered the most points, 16, and best plus-minus rating, +11, among returning defensemen for Madison. Michaud was selected in the 2022 USHL Phase I Draft and is committed to play collegiate hockey at Miami University of the NCHC.

The announcement of the team's leadership group comes less than 24 hours before the puck drops on the 2024-25 season. Madison will play Omaha at 11 am CT tomorrow and Lincoln at 1:15 pm CT on Friday to start the season. Both games will take place as part of the 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Penn., at the Pittsburgh Penguins practice facility.

