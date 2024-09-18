Muskegon Lumberjacks 2024-2025 Roster Announced

September 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Wednesday afternoon the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced the initial roster for the 2024-2025 season. Featuring 10 returners from last season, and a mix of new faces, the team looks to build on the momentum from last season's run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) ('23 SJS), Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorette, QC, CAN) ('24 NYI), and Bauer Berry (Grand Forks, ND) ('24 EDM) highlight the list of returners as the three players on the roster that have been drafted to the NHL. Veilleux and Klee are also joined by Teddy Spitznagel (Bloomfield Hills, MI) as the only three players to play in every single game during the 2023-2024 regular season.

Notable rookies include the Lumberjacks tender signings Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) and Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT). Both players are the only tow 2008 birth years on the roster. Lawrence led the Lumberjacks in points over the preseason with 4 in 3 games (2g, 2a).

The crease sees a pair of familiar faces return to Muskegon. Shikhabudtin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) a mid season signing last year returns to the Lake Shore and will share the duties with Stephen Peck (New York, NY) who Jacks fans got a taste of last season. Peck played last season in the NAHL with the Bismark Bobcats, but made a single start on November 25, 2023, for the Jacks picking up his first career USHL win with a 4-3 Overtime final over the Madison Capitols.

Over the preseason the Lumberjacks penalty kill was near perfect in large part to the defensive core. Joining Veilleux and Berry are Cameron Aucoin (Hinsdale, IL) and Jake Toll (Rosemount, MN) as the veteran presence on the back end.

On the offensive end of the ice Klee and Spitznagel are joined by Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA), Cooper Pierson (Zionsville, IN), and Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) as the returners looking to repeat as one of the USHL's most prolific scoring teams.

Through some trades the Lumberjacks acquired a pair of players with previous USHL experience over the offseason. Davis Borozinskis (Liepaja, LAT) makes his way to Muskegon from Des Moines where he spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers. Ryan Aaronson (Highland Park, IL) appeared in games with both Dubuque and the NTDP U-17 team as an affiliate player last season.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.