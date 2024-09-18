RoughRiders Set to Kick off 25th Season at 2024 Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic
September 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are ready to open their 25th season at the 2024 Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. The Riders will face off against the Omaha Lancers on Friday, September 20th at 4:15 PM CST, followed by a second game on Saturday, September 21st at 2:00 PM CST. Fans can catch all the action live via FloHockey.
This marks the official start of a milestone season for the team, who currently wrapped up the preseason with a record of 5-0.
The RoughRiders first home game of the year will be September 28th against the TriCity Storm at 7:05 PM at the Stable. For tickets; please visit tickets.roughridershockey.com. Print Friendly Version
