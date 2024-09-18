RoughRiders Set to Kick off 25th Season at 2024 Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic

September 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are ready to open their 25th season at the 2024 Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. The Riders will face off against the Omaha Lancers on Friday, September 20th at 4:15 PM CST, followed by a second game on Saturday, September 21st at 2:00 PM CST. Fans can catch all the action live via FloHockey.

This marks the official start of a milestone season for the team, who currently wrapped up the preseason with a record of 5-0.

The RoughRiders first home game of the year will be September 28th against the TriCity Storm at 7:05 PM at the Stable. For tickets; please visit tickets.roughridershockey.com. Print Friendly Version

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.