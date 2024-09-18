Capitols Start 2024 Season in Fall Classic

The Capitols open the 2024-25 regular season this week in Cranberry Township, Penn., as the team faces off against Omaha on Thursday and Lincoln on Friday. Madison heads into the 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic after a record breaking season in 2023-24. Last season, the Capitols broke the franchise's win total and point total for a single season. The team turns the page to the upcoming season as the team returns eight players from the roster including six forwards and two defensemen.

Last season, Madison picked up their first win in the annual event defeating Des Moines 7-2 in the season opener. The Capitols followed that up with a 2-1 victory against Waterloo the next night to start what would end up being a six-game point streak to start the season.

Broadcast Information

Both games will be streamed live on FloHockey (subscription required). Puck drop is scheduled for 11:00 am CT on Thursday and at 1:15 pm CT on Friday.

Scouting Omaha

The Capitols and Lancers met up twice during the 2023-24 season, both hosted by the Capitols. In those two games, Madison collected three of the four available points winning 6-1 on November 3rd and losing in a twelve-round shootout 2-1 on November 4th.

This offseason, the two teams were trading partners with the Capitols acquiring Bobby Cowan in exchange of Nathan Tobey. Cowan played in twenty games for Omaha last season recording six points. Tobey wore the Capitols crest during action 62 times including playoffs. He had nine points, which were all assists.

Omaha returns their leading point scorer, Jamison Sluys, from the 2023-24 season. Sluys registered 41 points in 61 games last season including 14 goals.

Scouting Lincoln

Madison met up with the Lincoln Stars twice last season, both in October in Lincoln. Madison collected three of the available four points winning 6-1 on October 7th to capture their fourth straight win to start the year and dropping game two 2-1 in overtime on October 8th.

Lincoln returns some key pieces from last season. Yan Shostak comes back for Lincoln after collecting 20 wins between the pipes last season. He was top ten among qualified goaltenders in the USHL in goals against average and save percentage. Blake Montgomery returns for the Stars after registering 43 points in 2023-24, which was third on the team.

Familiar Faces

Jonah Aegerter, forward for Omaha, played one season with Madison in 2022-23 before being traded to Sioux City in the offseason. Aegerter played in 61 games with Madison and picked up 25 points.

Grant Dillard, forward who was just traded to Omaha from Sioux Falls, played last season alongside Caleb Heil with the Stampede.

Kambryn Hendrickson, goaltender for Omaha, and Caden Lee, forward for Omaha, played alongside Gavin Uhlenkamp last season at Chanhassen HS in Minnesota. The trio brought the Storm to the state championship game where they fell to Bobby Cowan's Edina Hornets.

John Hirschfeld, forward for Lincoln, played the 2023-24 season with St. Cloud Cathedral HS in Minnesota, whom Capitols scout Dan Miller is an assistant coach for.

