Welcome to a New Season

The 2024-2025 season marks the Green Bay Gamblers 31st season in Northeast Wisconsin. Since the puck dropped at the Brown County Arena in 1994, the Gamblers have been one of the premiere hockey organizations in North America. We are excited to build on that mystique when the puck drops on Thursday, September 19 at the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The summer saw change behind the Gamblers bench, as Mike Leone departed Green Bay for the head coaching position with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League (AHL). The Americans are the top farm team of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres. Leone joins Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay/NHL), Derek Lalonde (Detroit/NHL) and Pat Mikesch (Toledo/ECHL), as former Gambler's personnel who are current head coaches at the professional level.

Pat McCadden was named the Gamblers head coach/general manager in late June. McCadden served as the Gamblers assistant and associate head coach the past two years. The St. Norbert alum, played two seasons (2008-10) for the Gamblers under two-time Stanley Cup champion Jon Cooper, serving as captain for the 2010 Anderson and Clark Cup championship team. McCadden is a winner both on and off the ice. Under his direction, we have a team driven to raise another Clark Cup Championship banner in the Resch Center rafters.

New to the Gamblers staff is Brian Gibbons and Green Bay native Tony Kujava. Gibbons, spent the past four years as an assistant coach at Bethel University. During his time at Bethel, team's winning percentage skyrocketed from 47% to 70% which marked the highest in program history. Gibbons will serve as an assistant coach working with the forwards and penalty kill. Kujava replaces fellow Green Bay native Chris Nell, who left to take a coaching position at Colgate University, as the team's goalie coach. The Notre Dame Academy alum, played for both the Gamblers and St. Norbert.

Mason Baptista returns for his second season as an assistant coach with the Gamblers. Baptista works with the defensemen and power play. Like MaCadden and Kujava, Baptista played his collegiate hockey at St. Norbert. Director of Scouting Kirk Luedeke returns for his 3rd season with the team.

New to the scouting staff, is a familiar name to Gambler fans, Jon Rogger. As an assistant coach with the Gamblers (2008-12), Rogger was behind the bench for two Anderson and Clark Cup championship teams. Rogger is currently a Head Coach/GM with the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers AAA program.

Players are currently in the throes of training camp. Thirty athletes from the United States, Canada, Denmark, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine are in camp trying to earn a spot on the 25-man roster. Gamblers host a 4-team USHL Showcase on Thursday (9/12) and Friday (9/13) at the Cornerstone Community Center. Game times against Waterloo and Madison are 7:00 PM each night.

The Gamblers start the season in Pittsburgh, PA at the USHL Fall Classic, September 18-22. Team hits the road for a pair of games in Lincoln, Nebraska, before returning home for a weekend series, Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5, versus the Omaha Lancers.

Promotions tied to opening weekend:

Friday, October 4 - Magnet Schedule Giveaway

Saturday, October 5 - Military Appreciation, Meat Raffle to benefit the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV), $2 hot dogs, $2 soda and Post Game Skate with the Gamblers.

Saturday, October 26, Gamblers are introducing a new promotion, Heavy Metal & Horror Night. Promotion includes adult trick or treat trail, $4 Bud, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Busch Light draughts, post-game concert by Annex and special edition Heavy Metal jerseys worn by the players.

On behalf of the Green Bay Gamblers thank you for supporting our program. I look forward to seeing you at the rink.

Until the Puck Drops,

Jeff Mitchell

President

Green Bay Gamblers & Blue Green Events

