Steel Fall in Back-And-Forth Preseason Affair Against Dubuque

September 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







The Chicago Steel fell to the Dubuque Fighting Saints 5-3 at ImOn Arena Friday night in their third preseason game ...Dubuque opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game before Chicago equalized the score five minutes later...The Fighting Saints scored twice in the second period to take a two-goal lead, but the Steel replied with consecutive goals to start the third to even the score at three...Dubuque shut the door and delivered two more goals in the third period to skate away with the win.

Merrimack commit Luke Goukler scored his first goal of the preseason to start the scoring for the Steel. Goukler skated in two games for the Steel in the 2023-2024 season and potted one assist.

Northeastern commit Ben Wilmott recorded his first score of the preseason. In his rookie season last year, Wilmott scored nine points (5G-4A) in 49 games.

Cornell commit Henry Major notched his first goal of preseason action. The incoming rookie recorded an assist in his first preseason game with the Steel on Sept. 6.

Merrimack commit Ben Yurchuk and Arizona State commit Ryder Betzold each potted an assist in the loss. Yurchuk had 21 assists in 62 games for the Steel last season which ranked fifth among Steel skaters. Betzold appeared in two games last season for the Steel and scored one goal and one assist.

Providence commit Jack Parsons made 27 saves in defeat.

The Steel will take on Dubuque at Fox Valley Ice Arena on Saturday, September 14 at 7:05 pm CT in their final preseason game.

The regular season will begin Friday, September 20 vs. Des Moines at the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, PA.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, September 14 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints (7:05 pm CT) | Preseason

Friday, September 20 vs. Des Moines Buccaneers (2:00 pm CT) | Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, Cranberry Township, PA

Saturday, September 21 at Waterloo Black Hawks (11:00 am CT) | Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, Cranberry Township, PA

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.