Jacks Close out Preseason with 5-4 Loss to Waterloo

September 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DE PERE, WI - Despite a late comeback effort, the Muskegon Lumberjacks (1-3-0-0) closed out the preseason with a 5-4 loss at the hands of the Waterloo Black Hawks (3-2-0-0) at the Green Bay Gamblers Preseason Showcase.

Waterloo took a 1-0 lead just over halfway through the first period when Bradley Walker found the back of the net 11:19 into the game. Ryan Zaremba added his fourth assist of the preseason (2nd among USHL skaters) on Walker's first goal of the new year.

It didn't take long for Muskegon to regain the tie game with a goal of their own just a minute later. An unassisted goal for Ryan Aaronson (Highland Park, IL) tied the game and gave Aaronson his second goal of the preseason.

Coming out of the intermission it was the Black Hawks who took control of the momentum to start the second period. Just :23 seconds into the middle stanza Reid Morich scored his first goal of the game off an assist from Nicholas Kosiba. Twelve minutes later Morich scored again to make it a 3-1 game. This time around it was Kaeden Hawkins with the helper on Morich's goal.

David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) also found the back of the net for the second time this preseason with another unassisted goal for the Jacks at the 14:09 mark. With an assist in the third period Klee heads into the regular season with 3 points in just 2 games.

A few moments later at 16:36 Jackson Nevers made it a two goal game once more by finishing a play started by Matthew Lansing. The score remained the same through the end of the second period before the Jacks tried mounting a comeback effort in the third period.

The effort was started by the Jack's leading point scorer in the preseason Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN). His goal at the 13:29 mark provided some life for the Lumberjacks who now trailed by one 4-3.

Lansing scored his first goal of the preseason to give himself a multi-point night at 14:59, and his goal ended up being the game winner as the Jacks scored once more as well.

Cooper Pierson (Zionsville, IN) struck with 1:30 left in regulation on an assist from Klee to keep the Jacks hopes alive. Though in the end the Black Hawks held on for the 5-4 victory.

Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (0-2) played the whole game and stopped 21 of 26 shots sent his way for Muskegon while Waterloo's duo of Phileas Lachat and Daniel Moor (2-0) combined for 26 saves on 30 shots.

Next up for the Jacks is the season opener against the Fargo Force on September 21st. The game is part of the 2024 Dick's Sporting Goods Fall Classic and puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complext in Cranberry TWP, PA.

Catch the game on the official Live Stream partner of the USHL, FloHockey and for free on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr. Tune into the Lumberjacks Hockey Network Pregame Show on Facebook Live 30 minutes to puck drop.

