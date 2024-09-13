Fighting Five: Saints Host Steel in Tune-Up Game

September 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (0-2-0-0) host the Chicago Steel (1-1-0-0) on Friday night in their penultimate exhibition matchup of the preseason.

Here are five things to know ahead of the contest:

1. Dominant Debuts

Lucas Van Vliet and Heikki Ruohonen each made their Fighting Saints debuts last weekend in preseason contests against Cedar Rapids. Van Vliet played in both games, while Ruohonen skated in Saturday's weekend finale for the first time as a Fighting Saint.

Van Vliet scored a goal in both games and logged four points total over the pair of contests, starting off strong in the preseason. Ruohonen, despite only playing one of the two games, ended the weekend as one of just three Saints with multiple points. He assisted twice in Saturday's loss to the RoughRiders.

2. Preparing for Pittsburgh

Dubuque opens the regular season on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Fall Classic in Cranberry Twp, Pennsylvania against the Sioux City Musketeers. The Fighting Saints play their final two preseason games this weekend against Chicago as they prepare.

By the end of the Fall Classic, the Fighting Saints will have played four games in seven days beginning with Friday's game against Chicago.

3. Rapid Return

After scoring 35 points and being named USHL All-Rookie 2nd Team, Michael Barron returned to the Saints lineup in the second game of the preseason. Barron's 35 points are the highest among any of the Saints returning players and he wasted no time getting on the board in the preseason.

Barron assisted on Melvin Ekman's third-period tally in Saturday's game against Cedar Rapids. The forward from Canton, Michigan is committed to Arizona State University.

4. Big Blast

Josh Niedermayer skated in his first game for the Fighting Saints as well on Saturday, after spending last season with Arizona State. Niedermayer brings experience to the Saints blue line.

The defenseman showed his offensive ability in Saturday's game, unleashing a slap shot from the point that powered into the back of the net.

5. Steel Stamps

Last season, the Chicago Steel were led by a three-headed monster with Michael Hage, Charlie Major and Mick Thompson scoring 208 points for the Steel last year. That mark was 61% of the team's total points.

Louka Cloutier leads the way among returners after posting the third-best save percentage in the league last season at .904. Cloutier was a fifth-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche at the NHL Draft this summer.

Puck drop on Friday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

