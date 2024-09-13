Hawks Update Scouting Roster

Waterloo, Iowa - Waterloo Black Hawks General Manager Bryn Chyzyk issued new titles to a pair of veteran scouts and welcomed the newest member of the team's scouting staff on Friday.

Justin Froese will serve as the team's Assistant Director of Scouting. Josh Mitchell has been named Waterloo's Head U.S. AAA Scout. Froese and Mitchell each offered substantial insights as the Hawks built their current roster.

"Both Justin and Josh have been integral parts of our scouting staff the past couple of seasons. We are excited to see them continue to grow in the hockey industry," said Chyzyk.

Waterloo also augmented the group with the addition of Dillon Jackson.

"Dillon played last season in the SJHL for the Estevan Bruins," noted Chyzyk. "He has decided to enroll at the University of North Dakota and join the Black Hawks scouting staff."

Jackson will bring special insights less than a year removed from completing his junior career in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. Last year with Estevan, he recorded six goals and eight assists in 48 games. Previously, the Grand Forks native played AAA and high school hockey in North Dakota.

Earlier this week, Waterloo named Zack Thompson the team's Director of Scouting.

The 2024/25 United States Hockey League season will begin during the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic next week. Waterloo will meet the Chicago Steel on September 21st and the U.S. National Team Development Program Under 18s on September 22nd at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. Waterloo's first regular season home game will be against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday, September 28th. Tickets for all matchups on the 2024/25 home schedule are on sale now from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office and via tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

