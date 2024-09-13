Force Acquire Riley Bassen from Roughriders

September 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force have added to their lineup for the upcoming season by acquiring forward Riley Bassen from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders via trade.

Bassen, a 2005 born forward from Frisco, TX will join the Force for his 3rd season in the USHL. He has spent the last two seasons playing a total of 99 regular season games for the RoughRiders where he tallied 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 total points. Riley spent his youth hockey career playing for the Dallas Stars Elite Hockey Club and is committed to play D1 College Hockey at Michigan State University.

"We are excited to bring Riley into the Fargo Force organization. He brings valuable USHL experience to our team as well as being a talented center that plays with a high compete level." - Brett Skinner mentions

The deal to acquire Bassen from the RoughRiders involves a 2025 Phase 2 6th Round Pick heading to Cedar Rapids.

The Fargo Force Home Opener is on Friday, September 27th at 7:05pm. Join us for a one-of-a-kind Championship Ceremony as the Force prepare to raise 4 new banners (Anderson Cup Champions, Western Conference Champions, Clark Cup Champions, Organization of the Year)! Check out the Force social media and fargoforce.com for the full 2024-25 Promotional Schedule!

