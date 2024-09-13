Lancers Hold off Storm in 3-2 Thriller

September 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA NE- The Omaha Lancers would take on the Tri-City Storm Friday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Lancers had come off an emotional 3-1 loss to the Sioux City Musketeers Wednesday Night after the Musketeers went on a late surge. The Lancers still have amassed 3 pre-season wins so far which is already the most wins in a Lancers pre- season since 2020.

The Tri-City Storm came out firing early on with Lancer veteran goaltender Kam Hendrickson standing tall through Tri-City's on slot. After each team killed off a power-play the Lancers would strike first at even strength. Defenseman Billy Moloney would give a beautiful cross-ice feed to forward Jamison Sluys before Sluys would shoot one off the far pad of Storm netminder Miles Roberts as Lancer forward Hunter Ramos would be right at the doorstep to pick up the rebound to bury it-putting

Omaha up 1-0. Both teams would finish the rest of the period scoreless; helping with hold an Omaha lead of 1-0 going into the middle frame.

The second period would be all Omaha Lancers with the Lancers getting a plethora of scoring opportunities throughout. Finally, just over halfway through the period the Lancers domination would pay off with yet another tally coming from the red hot Hunter Ramos who would yet again cash in on another rebound-this time with the initial shot coming from his other line mate David Deputy. That would help stretch Omaha's lead at 2-0.

Later with just 3:55 remaining in the middle frame, Nicholas Sykora would score on a breakaway after stripping the puck from the Storm-helping Omaha break open a 3-0 advantage going into the third period of play.

The third period would bring a regular season feel to it with Tri-City trying for a mad come back in the final 20 minutes. Just over two minutes into the third forward Dylan Nolan would score the first one for the Storm to cut the deficit to within two goals.

However, 5 minutes later the Storm would strike again. This time it would be forward Dallas Vieau who would bring the Storm to within one. The Lancers would manage to hold on thanks in large part to Kam Hendrickson who would stand on his head throughout the final frame-helping Omaha gain its fourth win in the pre-season.

The Lancers will be back in action for their final pre-season game tomorrow night (9/14) against the very same Storm in Kearney, Nebraska. Puck drop is at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports, with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

