Capitols Pick up Win to End Preseason

September 13, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols edged the Green Bay Gamblers 2-1 in a tight preseason matchup.

Jackson Ernst opened the scoring for Madison in the first period, giving the Capitols an early lead. Aiden Long extended the advantage with a goal in the second.

Green Bay responded with a goal before the second intermission, cutting the deficit to one, but they couldn't find the equalizer in the final period.

Caleb Heil was solid in net for the Capitols, stopping all 13 shots he faced. Ajay White came in for relief and turned away 15 of 16 shots.

With the win, the Capitols improved to 2-2-0-0 in the preseason. They will open their regular season on Thursday in Pittsburgh against the Omaha Lancers.

