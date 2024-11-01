Statement on Match Relocation Due to Snapdragon Stadium Field Conditions

November 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC has made the difficult decision to relocate our upcoming home match to Louisville, KY due to ongoing player and field safety concerns at Snapdragon Stadium. The safety and well-being of all players is our top priority, and the current field conditions at Snapdragon Stadium, which are the responsibility of a third party, have not met the standards required for a safe playing environment. A thorough review of the field was conducted and all alternative options within Southern California were exhausted; however, the league ultimately determined that moving the game to Louisville was the best solution.

Details for fans who purchased tickets to the match will be provided as soon as possible to ensure a seamless experience for all. The club is working on an official watch party with details to follow. Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we take these necessary steps to prioritize player safety and ensure the integrity of the match.

We apologize to our fans, who have shown unwavering support, and assure you that we are actively working with stadium management to resolve this issue. Our players, fans, and community deserve a safe and top-quality environment for every game.

