Orlando Pride Defender Megan Montefusco Announces Retirement

November 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride defender Megan Montefusco will retire from professional soccer following the conclusion of the 2024 season, it was announced today. Montefusco, who joined the NWSL in 2016 and played for five different teams, finishes her career with 179 appearances, three goals and four assists across all competitions.

"Megan has been an important part of the Pride, both in our locker room and in the community," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "We want to thank her for everything she has done for the organization, Orlando, and the NWSL as a whole. Meg will always be part of our Pride family, and we look forward to supporting her as she transitions into this next stage of her life."

"Thank you to this incredible organization, along with all the teams I've had the privilege to play for, for your unwavering support-not just for who I am on the field, but off it as well. A special thanks to Orlando for stepping up at this pivotal moment in my career, helping me grow beyond soccer and preparing me for the next chapter in my professional life," Montefusco said. "I am so grateful for every moment I've experienced in the NWSL and for all the amazing teammates that I've been able to share the field with. As I step away from the game I love so much, I will carry all of the memories and lessons I've learned along the way with me. I'm excited to take on new challenges and fully embrace the next chapter of my life!"

Since joining the Pride prior to the 2022 season via trade with the Houston Dash, Montefusco appeared in 45 matches across all competitions and scored one goal, which came against NJ/NY Gotham FC in the Challange Cup. She led the Pride in minutes played (1,861) and started all 21 games during the 2022 NWSL regular season, which also led the team. Before the start of the 2024 season, Montefusco underwent right foot surgery, ultimately being placed on the season ending injury list for the entirety of 2024.

Montefusco was traded to the Houston Dash at the beginning of 2020 from OL Reign. The Illinois native made her Dash debut during the 2020 Challenge Cup and helped Houston win its first league trophy. Montefusco appeared in 32 games across all competitions with the Dash, including 21 during the 2021 NWSL season.

Montefusco was drafted out of the University of Los Angeles, California with the No. 13 overall pick by the Washington Spirit in the 2015 NWSL Draft. She has also had stints with professional clubs across the globe, including the Newcastle Jets in Australia and Boston Breakers.

TRANSACTION: Defender Megan Montefusco retires following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 1, 2024

Orlando Pride Defender Megan Montefusco Announces Retirement - Orlando Pride

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.