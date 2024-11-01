NWSL Breaks Two Million in Regular Season Attendance for First Time in League History

November 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) News Release







NEW YORK - In the final weekend of competition ahead of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has officially surpassed two million in regular season attendance for the first time in league history. The unprecedented attendance figure comes just weeks after the league crossed the 1.5 million mark in Week 18, highlighting the accelerated pace of fan engagement this season.

A sellout crowd at Providence Park for Portland Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair's final regular season match on Friday helped push the league past the two million-mark.

The NWSL's attendance growth has been consistent and sustainable, highlighted by year-over-year increases in both total and average per-match attendance in nearly every regular season since the league's inception.

Eighty-nine matches have seen over 10,000 fans in attendance this season, besting last year's total of 55 matches, and league-wide average attendance is currently exceeding 11,000 fans per match for the first time ever.

Last year, the NWSL became the world's first women's soccer league to average more than 10,000 fans per game in a regular season.

The 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, kick off Friday, November 8. Postseason matches will air across CBS, ESPN and Prime Video as well as a variety of international platforms for viewers tuning in outside the United States, including NWSL+. Further information regarding international distribution will be available in the coming weeks.

The 2024 NWSL Championship, set for Saturday, November 23, at 8 p.m. ET at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.