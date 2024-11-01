Bay FC Defender Jen Beattie Named Fan Vote Winner for the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

November 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced today defender Jen Beattie is the Fan Vote Winner of the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide. As the Fan Vote Winner, Beattie will designate Cancer Research UK - the world's largest independent cancer research organization which Beattie has previously partnered with - to receive a $5,000 donation with an additional $5,000 awarded to her predetermined community partner - Bay Area non-profit Pink Ribbon Good which provides support for those going through breast and gynecological cancer treatment. Beattie is nominated for the larger award for her outstanding community service within the breast cancer community in the Bay Area and previously in the United Kingdom after her own early diagnosis with the disease in 2020.

Fans were able to vote for Beattie for her work with breast cancer awareness and prevention efforts by visiting the NWSL's website and casting their vote. Voting was open throughout the month of October with fans allowed to vote once per day per device.

Beattie has used her platform to create breast cancer and early detection awareness by:

Partnering with Bay Area non-profit Pink Ribbon Good which provides support for those going through breast and gynecological cancer treatment.

Leading Walk and Talks with Pink Ribbon Good patients and survivors across the Bay Area.

Participating in meditation and mindfulness sessions at Bay FC training with Pink Ribbon Good group members.

Keynoting Pink Ribbon Good's 4th Annual Ignite the Fight fundraising gala in August.

Sharing her story with teammates and providing an afternoon of awareness for the group with Bay FC's Front-of-Kit Partner and Official Healthcare Provider Sutter Health along with a tour of the Sutter Alta Bates Summit Medical Center's Mobile Mammography Vehicle (MMV).

Participating in an ongoing youth reporter series presented by Sutter Health with aspiring local reporters to discuss an array of topics including girls' health, early detection, and body positivity.

Wearing pink boots during select matches to raise awareness, participated as an ambassador for Scottish Power, renewable energy company raising over 40m for Cancer Research UK, and was an academy ambassador for her previous club, Arsenal FC before coming to the Bay Area.

Bay FC and Nationwide celebrated Beattie's nomination at the Fan Appreciation Night match on October 19 with:

Merchandise discounts of 20% for Season Ticket Members with proof of having voted or voting on-site, and a 10% discount if they were non-Season Ticket Members.

Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominee poster giveaway featuring Beattie's nomination at the Spirit Station in the FanFest Area.

Custom warm-up T-shirts worn by Bay FC players pre-match honoring Beattie's community involvement efforts.

Halftime celebration honoring Beattie and the club's partnership with Pink Ribbon Good, where an initial $5,000 in donations were granted.

For photos and b-roll of Beattie's community work with Bay FC, please CLICK HERE.

In the coming weeks, one nominee chosen by a panel consisting of Lauren Holiday and representatives from Nationwide, the NWSL, NWSL Players Association and NWSL Media Association, will be named the winner of the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide and receive $30,000 to designate to a charitable organization of their choice. The winner of the award will be announced the week of the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. Additionally, all 14 player nominees will be honored by the NWSL and Nationwide as part of Championship Week celebrations.

Newly reformatted to shine a greater light on players who are making a difference in their communities, the Lauren Holiday Impact Award honors the ongoing example of excellence and commitment set by the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award.

For more information on Jen Beattie, Pink Ribbon Good, and the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, click here.

