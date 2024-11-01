Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign: Fan Appreciation, Presented by Publix

November 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Orlando Pride will host the Seattle Reign for its final 2024 NWSL regular season match - presented by Publix - on Saturday, Nov. 2, from Inter&Co Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Scroll below to learn more about all the special activities taking place on Saturday night.

vs. Seattle Reign FC

Saturday, Nov. 2nd, 5:00 PM

Ford Game Day Beats

Get ready for the game by listening to Viviana Villacorta's favorite songs!

What's New at Inter&CO Stadium

With new technology upgrades such as 200+ new TVs and enhanced Wifi, updated security processes and lockers at more gates, new Orlando Made food & beverage offerings, and more, the team isn't the only thing that was enhanced this off season. Click here to read more about everything new at Inter&Co Stadium this year!

Pre-Match Activities

Opening at 3 p.m. ET, Mane Street Plaza presented by Publix located just outside Gate B will feature face painters, photo booth, and games, as well as food trucks, drinks, music, merchandise for sale, giveaways from our partners and an upgraded Publix fan experience.

Grab your pre-match drinks at the new Heineken Star Bar, located in Mane Street Plaza.

Student Pass

Local college students with a valid .edu email address are eligible discounted tickets starting at only $10 to select Orlando Pride matches! Click here for more information.

Gate Giveaway

T-shirts, presented by Publix, will be given away as fans enter Inter&Co Stadium, while supplies last.

Merch of the Match

The Merch of the Match is a special 25% off Nike Bucket Hats

Patch of the Match

The Patch of the Match is the 2024 Pride Just Vibin' CITYiD patch.

Match Day Poster

The Match Day Poster will be available at retail locations inside Inter&Co Stadium and on ShopOrlandoPride.com.

Match Day Timeline

12:30 PM - Mane Street Tailgate Parking Opens

2:00 PM - Ticket Office powered by Ticketmaster, located at Gate A, Opens

3:00 PM - Mane Street Plaza presented by Publix Opens

4:00 PM - Gates Open

4:05 PM - Starting XI Reveal presented by Orlando Health

4:58 PM - Player Procession

5:00 PM - National Anthem

5:05 PM - Kickoff

