Home Game Sunday: Racing's Finale Moved from San Diego to Louisville

Racing Louisville FC's regular season finale against San Diego Wave FC - originally scheduled to be played on the road - has relocated to Lynn Family Stadium with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

All tickets will be general admission, costing $10 online in advance and $15 at the stadium box office. Fans can visit RacingLouFC.com or SeatGeek to purchase now, while Racing season ticket members will receive complimentary tickets delivered to their SeatGeek accounts.

Gates to Lynn Family Stadium will open at 4:30 p.m. with beer, Pepsi products and water on special for a $2 happy hour until 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's game - which will air on ESPN - could be a pivotal one for Racing as Louisville pursues its first NWSL playoffs berth. Racing enters the weekend ninth in the NWSL standings, one spot below the playoff cut line, but has multiple paths to climb back up the table.

"To see this game move home is a major opportunity for the club, and we're aiming to rally as much support as possible on short notice," said Racing's general manager, Ryan Dell. "Tickets are low-cost, the weather forecast looks great, and some club history could be on the line. We invite the community to join us Sunday at Lynn Family Stadium and show out for an ESPN audience."

To catch the seventh-place Portland Thorns, Racing needs to beat San Diego, see Portland lose its final game against Angel City FC, and finish with a better goal differential than the Thorns. Louisville's differential sits at -4; Portland is at -1.

To catch eighth-place Bay FC, Racing needs to beat San Diego and see Bay lose its final game to the Houston Dash. That would draw Louisville even on points with Bay and win the tiebreaker with Bay's goal differential -11.

Prior to Sunday's Racing-San Diego game, Angel City hosts Portland at 10 p.m. Friday on Prime Video, and Bay plays away to Houston at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on ION.

