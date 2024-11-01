Houston Dash Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:30 p.m. CT for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon. The Dash will host Bay FC in the final match of the regular season for both teams and a victory for Houston could deny Bay FC a postseason berth in their inaugural season.

Fan Appreciation kicks off with a special meet and greet opportunity for Dash members with defender Katie Lind and midfielder Kiki Van Zanten. Festivities include giveaways throughout the evening, seat upgrades and select fans will receive game-worn jerseys after the match.

The Dash will look to earn its sixth win of the 2024 season and earn its ninth shutout of the year. Saturday evening's match will mark the second time Houston will face Bay FC all-time. Bay FC hosted the Dash earlier this season in their first ever home match at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. Houston spoiled the evening with a late goal scored by midfielder Havana Solaun in the 10th minute of second half stoppage time, giving the Dash its first win of the regular season.

Six Dash players return to Houston after the October FIFA international window including Ramona Bachmann of Switzerland and Sarah Puntigam of Austria, both of whom hit 150 career appearances for their respective national teams during this window. Forward Diana Ordóñez will miss Saturday's game due to a shoulder injury. The forward was placed on the season-ending injury list following a successful surgery on Monday.

Midfielder Zoe Matthews is among the contingent returning to Houston following international duty with the United States U-19 team. Matthews, who is the youngest player to sign with the Dash in team history, made her professional debut on October 18 against Seattle Reign FC. She was the only player featured on this U-19 training camp roster to play for an NWSL club.

Midfielder Barbara Olivieri returned from a pair of friendlies with Venezuela against Mexico and Thailand. Olivieri started both matches and tallied an assist on the opening goal of Venezuela's 2-0 victory over Thailand on Oct. 23. The South American squad fell to Mexico 3-0 three days later to close the FIFA window at Estadio Agustín "Coruco" Díaz in Zacatepec, Morelos.

Bay FC visit Houston in need of a draw or victory to secure a spot in the postseason. The expansion club kept their playoff hopes alive with a 1-0 victory at home over the North Carolina Courage prior to the FIFA window. Racing Louisville FC is still in contention for a postseason berth and a victory plus a Bay FC defeat on Saturday could deny the expansion club a ticket to the postseason. The first tiebreaker for the playoffs is goal difference and Bay FC enters the match at -11, compared to Louisville at -4 and Portland Thorns FC who enter with 31 points and a -1 goal difference. Louisville closes the season on Sunday on the road in San Diego and the Thorns play on Friday evening at home against Angel City FC.

Bay FC defenders Caprice Dydasco and Abby Dahlkemper plus midfielder Joelle Anderson all return to Houston to face their former team. Dydasco and Anderson were key figures in helping Houston reach the 2022 NWSL playoffs, a first for the organization. Dahlkemper spent the final months of the 2021 NWSL regular season in Houston following a trade with North Carolina.

