Stars, Shostak Stop Hawks

October 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Yan Shostak made 36 saves Saturday during the Lincoln Stars' 3-0 shutout win against the Waterloo Black Hawks at the Ice Box in Lincoln.

Dating back to last season's playoff series between the teams, Shostak has stopped 115 of 116 Waterloo shots across three meetings. Saturday's result extended Lincoln's current winning streak to five-in-a-row.

The Stars outshot the Hawks 13-3 in the first period but only came away with a 1-0 lead. At 15:50, Caeden Herrington fired from the right point; the puck knuckled as it flew through traffic and went into the net past Calvin Vachon's stick side.

Lincoln added another goal early in the second. At 2:14, Daniel Shlaine sent a pass out of the right corner and between the circles. Alex Pelletier was waiting there to bang it in.

Waterloo put 22 shots on net during the third period but could not solve Shostak. Instead, Jack Pechar added another insurance goal after Lincoln swiped the puck in the Hawks' zone at 15:58. Pechar cut across the top of the crease and slipped in a backhander.

The Hawks finish out their weekend with one more game on Sunday in Kearney, Nebraska, against the Tri-City Storm. Puck drop at Viaero Center is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

Waterloo 0 0 0 - 0

Lincoln 1 1 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Lincoln, Herrington 2 (Montgomery, Henricks), 15:50. Penalties-Maltais Lin (holding), 8:43.

2nd Period-2, Lincoln, Pelletier 2 (Shlaine), 2:14. Penalties-Deering Wat (cross checking), 7:40; Walker Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 11:21; Sandruck Lin (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 11:21.

3rd Period-3, Lincoln, Pechar 4 (Montgomery, Loomer), 15:58. Penalties-Lansing Wat (slashing), 1:12; Kohanski Lin (tripping), 10:24; Brady Wat (cross checking), 12:33; Pechar Lin (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 16:54; Maltais Lin (high sticking), 17:58.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 4-10-22-36. Lincoln 13-8-11-32.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 4; Lincoln 0 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 3-1-0-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Lincoln, Shostak 4-1-0-0 (36 shots-36 saves).

A-1,414

