Lumberjacks Sign Slovakian Defenseman Luka Radivojevic

October 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - Saturday morning the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced the signing of 2007 birth year, and 2025 NHL Draft Top Prospect Luka Radivojevic out of Slovakia and the SHL.

The trip to Europe is one that has been fruitful for the Lumberjacks over the past few seasons with names like Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) making their way to Muskegon as mid-season signings. The Jacks Hockey Operations staff hopes this continues to ring true with their latest addition out of Slovakia, an ubertalented defenseman projected to be drafted in the first round of the upcoming NHL Draft.

Lumberjacks President Steve Lowe shared his excitement on Radivojevic's arrival in Muskegon. "We are excited to add Luka to our program. He is an elite talent and we're super excited to work with him to achieve his goals."

Developing high level talent has been the focus of the Lumberjacks staff for years and showed its results with a pair of first round selections at the 2024 NHL Draft. Sacha Boisvert (#18, Chicago) and Matvei Gridin (#28, Calgary) both spent two seasons in Muskegon in preparation for the draft.

Head Coach Parker Burgess added "Adding a player of Luka's caliber is a testament to our dedication to development an competitive excellence."

Over the past three seasons Radivojevic has been a part of the Orebo HK organization with games played at the U16, J18, J20, and SHL levels. The SHL, or Swedish Hockey League is considered one of the top professional leagues in Europe with Orebo among the top of the league year over year.

While playing in Sweden Radivojevic has been a member of the Slovakian National Team where he has played on the international stage in big tournaments including last year's World Junior Championships.

Lowe mentioned the fan base in Muskegon when talking about Radivojevic by saying "The Jack's fans are going to have a lot of enjoyment watching Luka play. We can't wait to get to work with him."

From the operations staff to the coaches, and the fans everyone is excited to welcome Luka to Muskegon and the Lumberjacks family!

