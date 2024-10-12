2024 - 2025 Hot Shots Announced

October 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







The Sioux City Musketeers, in partnership with Floyd Valley Healthcare (FVH), are excited to announce the 2024/2025 Hot Shots. They and their honor games are:

- Steven Bahr

Saturday, 11/2 at 6:05 p.m. against Fargo

- Druell Erickson

Saturday, 11/16 at 6:05 p.m. against Muskegon

- Elliot Parkin

Friday, 12/27 at 7:05 p.m. against Sioux Falls

- Oscar Rosales

Saturday, 2/1 at 6:05 p.m. against Sioux Falls

- Jaekub Sanow

Friday, 2/28 at 7:05 p.m. against Tri City

- Abram Markworth

Saturday, 3/15 at 6:05 p.m. against Omaha

This program was created with the goal of honoring FVH pediatric patients with chronic health issues. We are excited to give children an opportunity to have afun time with their family, cheer on the team and just enjoy being a kid again for a night.

The Hots Shots will attend their honor game as special guests of the Musketeers and will receive a commemorative Musketeer jersey, Musketeer memorabilia, an opportunity to meet the team and coaches, be a part of the ceremonial puck drop as well as a special mentions at their game.

We invite you to come out and help us cheer on the Musketeers with our Hot Shots!

For more information, you can contact the Sioux City Musketeers at (712) 252-2116 or Ann Cole-Nelson, Floyd Valley Marketing and Communications Manager at (712)546-3495.

