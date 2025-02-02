Musketeers Trade Crowder to Chicago

February 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers today announced that they have traded forward Jackson Crowder to the Chicago Steel in exchange for a 2025 Phase II third round draft pick.

In 31 games this season, Crowder notched 10 points with 5 goals and 5 assists with an even plus/minus. The Ohio State commit has appeared in 35 total games with the Musketeers which has attributed that same stat line.

Crowder was named in the preseason edition of the NHL Central Scouting list as a preliminary player to watch and was given a W-rating which indicates a 6th/7th round NHL draft candidate.

The Allen, Texas native was selected to the recently played USHL Chipotle All-American game and dished out an assist.

The Musketeers begin a three game weekend on Friday night in Sioux Falls. They return home for a pair of games beginning on Saturday at 6:05 pm when they face the Stampede again before wrapping up the weekend series on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm when they take on the Lincoln Stars.

